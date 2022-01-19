CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man faced a single felony alleging he failed to pay child support during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Michael Joseph Franklin was charged with one count of failing to pay child support for his connection with an incident occurring on or between the dates of Sept. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019, in Cadillac. The total arrearage owed as of Jan. 23, 2020, was $6,069.62, court documents indicate.
If convicted, Franklin faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Franklin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,500 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Jan. 25.
