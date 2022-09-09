CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man faced two assault-related offenses during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.

Jeffrey Ryan Abee was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a .22 caliber rifle, and domestic violence for his connection with incidents on Sept. 5 in Cadillac. If convicted of the felony assault offense, Abee faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.

The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Abee is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court released Abee on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause was scheduled on Sept. 13.

