CADILLAC — A 49-year-old Cadillac man faced a felonious assault charge during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Patrick Charles John Olmstead was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a truck, for his connection with an incident on July 8 in Haring Township. If convicted, Olmstead faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Olmstead is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 12:20 p.m. on July 8, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were called to a domestic complaint at a residence on South Mackinaw Trail in Haring Township. Police said the investigation led to Olmstead's arrest.
The victim in this incident alleged she and Olmstead had been arguing. When she attempted to leave the residence in her vehicle, police said Olmstead allegedly rammed her vehicle from behind with his truck, which prevented her from leaving.
After his arraignment, Olmstead was released on a personal recognizance bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on July 27 after a probable cause conference on July 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.