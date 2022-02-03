CADILLAC — A 67-year-old Cadillac man faced a single felonious assault offense during his arraignment Tuesday in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
John Albert Martin was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a wooden club, for his connection with an incident on Jan. 31 in Cadillac. If convicted, Martin faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Martin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Martin was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Feb. 8.
