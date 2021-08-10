CADILLAC — A 65-year-old Cadillac faced a charge of felonious assault during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Dennis Leonard Pierce was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a handgun, for his connection with an incident on Aug. 8 in Cadillac. If convicted, Pierce faces up to four years in prison and/or $2.000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Pierce is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Pierce was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 17.
