CADILLAC — A 49-year-old Cadillac man faced a charge of felonious assault after he was arraigned in Wexford County's 84th District Court Monday.
Reece Aaron Baldwin was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a .22 caliber pellet rifle, for his connection with an incident on July 5 in Cadillac, court records indicate. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge.
Due to the original charge being punishable by less than five years if convicted, Baldwin faces up to 15 years in prison due to the habitual offender enhancement.
The charge in question is only an accusation. Baldwin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Baldwin was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 14.
