CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man faced a single assault-related felony during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.

Christopher Robert Poisson was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a steak knife, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 20 in Selma Township. If convicted of the felony, Poisson faces up to four years in prison and/or fines as high as $2,000.

The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Poisson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court released Poisson on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Dec. 13.

