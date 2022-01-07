CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac man faced a single felonious assault-related charge during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Jose Antonio Hernandez Santiz was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, glass bottles, for his connection with an incident on Jan. 1 in Cadillac. If convicted, Santiz faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Santiz is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $20,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Jan. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.