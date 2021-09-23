CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac man faced a felony domestic violence offense and multiple misdemeanors during his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Eric Koenigsmann II was charged with domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on July 18 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Koenigsmann II faces up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Koenigsmann II is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He also was charged with misdemeanor offenses of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on July 29 in Cadillac.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Koenigsmann II is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference related to the felony case was scheduled on Sept. 28.
