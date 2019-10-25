Cadillac man charged with felony, misdemeanor offenses

CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man was charged with a single charge involving a police officer after his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Ronald Duane Pedrin Jr. was charged with one count of police assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Oct. 23 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge which has a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Pedrin Jr. faces up to three years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.
He also was charged with a misdemeanor charge of second-degree retail fraud second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Oct. 9 in Cadillac.
The charges are merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Pedrin Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $100,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.