CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Cadillac man faced two felonies and one misdemeanor during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
DJ Laroche was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses for his alleged connection with an incident on July 5 in Cadillac. If convicted of the two felonies, Laroche faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Laroche is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Laroche was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.