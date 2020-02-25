Cadillac man charged with fentanyl-related offense

CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man was charged with a fentanyl-related offense after his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Matthew Robert Peer was charged with one felony count of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Feb. 20 in Cadillac. If convicted, Peer faces up to eight years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
Peer also was charged with multiple motor vehicle-related felonies including unlawful use of a license plate and operating without security for his connection with a separate incident.
The charges in both cases are only accusations. Peer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 3.
