CADILLAC — A 55-year-old Cadillac man is facing a potential life sentence after he was arraigned recently in Wexford County’s 84th District Court on a drug-related offense.
David Russell Bowen was charged with a charge of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense for his alleged connection with an incident on June 10 in Antioch Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the offense, which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Bowen faces a possible life sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Bowen is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 18.
