Cadillac man charged with fentanyl-related offense

CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac man is facing a drug-related offense after his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Chad Vernon LaGrow Jr. was charged with one count of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 24 in Cadillac. If convicted, LaGrow faces up to eight years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. LaGrow is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference is scheduled 10 a.m. on March 24.
