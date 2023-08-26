CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Cadillac man faced a charge alleging he fled from police during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Daniel Somes II was charged with one count of third-degree police officer flee and elude for his connection with an incident on Aug. 30, 2021 in Cadillac. If convicted, Somes II faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Somes II is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $500 cash or surety bond and probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 29.
