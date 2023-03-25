CADILLAC — The 29-year-old Cadillac man who led police on a car chase in early January recently had the case bound over to Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Andrew Scott Sluiter entered a not guilty plea to one count each of third-degree police officer fleeing, fourth-degree police officer fleeing, assault with a dangerous weapon, an automobile, and reckless driving for his connection with an incident on Jan. 5 in Haring Township and Cedar Creek Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence by twice the maximum.
At the time of his arraignment in 84th District Court, Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Sluiter was charged with the two different types of police officer fleeing offenses because one of the offenses included a collision. The other fleeing offense was sought because another officer joined the pursuit.
If convicted of the third-degree fleeing offense, Sluiter faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines, while for the other fleeing offense he faces up to four years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines. For the assault-related felony, Sluiter faces up to eight years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines.
The charges from this incident are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Sluiter is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a January release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it stated troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Sluiter because he had a known felony warrant. The vehicle stop occurred around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County. Police said the 29-year-old failed to stop for the troopers and led them on an approximately 18-minute vehicle pursuit.
As the pursuit entered Missaukee County, police said the male subject attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by an MSP K9 unit. Police said Sluiter was taken into custody for his felony warrant and the charges stemming from the pursuit. The warrant police tried to stop Sluiter for was related to a Jan. 2 criminal sexual conduct-related incident.
Sluiter was arraigned on that offense in 84th District Court, but that case has yet to be bound over to the higher court.
A $500,000 cash or surety bond issued by the district court was continued.
