CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac man faced a police officer fleeing offense and false report of a felony during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Darrin Paul Wong was charged with fourth-degree police officer fleeing and false report of a felony for his connection with an incident on Nov. 11 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges.
If convicted, and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Wong faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Wong is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.