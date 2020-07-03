Cadillac man charged with fleeing police

CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man was charged with fleeing police after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Jacob Brack Nolan was charged with one count of fourth-degree fleeing police for his connection with an incident on May 8 in Cadillac. If convicted, Nolan faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charge in question is only an accusation. Nolan is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court, and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m on July 7.
