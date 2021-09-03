CADILLAC — An 18-year-old Cadillac man faced a single fleeing offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Levi Evan Spears was charged with one count of third-degree fleeing for his connection with an incident on Sept. 1 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines. His license also can be suspended for one year by the secretary of state.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Spears is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $2,500 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.