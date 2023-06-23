CADILLAC — A 20-year-old Cadillac man faced charges Thursday in 84th District Court that alleged he broke into a home, stole a vehicle, and fled police while under the influence of drugs.
Brian Adam Pringle was charged with one count of first-degree home invasion of a North Boulevard home, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, third-degree police officer fleeing and a misdemeanor operating while intoxicated under the influence of a controlled substance for his connection with an incident on June 22 in Cadillac.
If convicted, of the home invasion offense, Pringle faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $5,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Pringle is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release by the Cadillac Police Department, it stated officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Chestnut Street near North Lake Street for traveling at a high rate of speed at 1:26 a.m. on June 22. Police also said the vehicle failed to stop and attempted to elude officers
Officers pursued the vehicle through Cadillac, Clam Lake Township and Haring Township until police said the driver of the vehicle lost control on Wheeler Street near East River Street and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to the press release.
Through investigation, police alleged the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Pringle, broke into the North Boulevard residence where he obtained vehicle keys before stealing the Jeep.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 3.
ROTHBURY, Mich. (AP) — A large billboard near a popular music festival in northern Michigan is being used to remind thousands of visitors that a man who attended the same event in 2018 is still missing.
The billboard, with a photo of Kevin Graves, urges people at the four-day Electric Forest festival to call police with any tips. The festival started Thursday.
“Whatever it takes,” his father, Gary Graves, 78, said. “I don’t care if I go broke. I’m gonna keep trying my best.”
Graves, 28, was last seen at the outdoor venue in Oceana County. After some tension with a girlfriend, he said he was returning to his tent, investigators said. He hasn’t been found.
Graves lived in Oakland County in suburban Detroit, where a missing person report was filed. There’s been no bank or phone activity.
“I don’t have anything to lead me in a direction that something criminal happened to him,” sheriff’s Det. Sgt. David Bach told MLive.com. “Everyone has told me the same story, that he left the group of people that he went with and after that he disappeared.”
Police at the time searched with specially trained dogs and dozens of volunteers, while divers checked area lakes.
“There’s no such thing as closure,” Gary Graves said. “This will never be over. Never. It’s just hard to explain.”
