Cadillac man charged with home invasion

CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple offenses including a home invasion offense after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Alexander Dominique Marshall was charged with third-degree home invasion of a dwelling on Lesson Court in Cadillac, interfering with electronic communications, assault or assault, and battery, and larceny less than $200, an LG smartphone, for his connection with an incident on Jan. 19 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which in this case carries a potential life sentence if Marshall is convicted.
The charges in question are only accusations. Marshall is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A 10% of $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 25.
