Cadillac man charged with home invasion

CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Cadillac man faced a home invasion offense after he was recently arraigned in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Matthew Allen Stockman was charged with first-degree home invasion of a Devon Lane dwelling and police assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 11 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Stockman faces up to 30 years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Stockman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 21.
