CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Cadillac man was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Brian Patrick Stratman was charged with one count of interfering with electronic communication and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Feb. 27 in Haring Township. If convicted of the felony communications charge, Stratman faces up to two years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Stratman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.