Cadillac man charged with interfering with communication

CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac man was charged Monday in 84th District Court with an offense that alleged he interfered with communications.
Brandon Troy Kraszewski was charged with one count of interfering with electronic communication for his connection with an incident on Dec. 27 in Cadillac. If convicted, Kraszewski faces up to two years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Kraszewski is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Kraszewski was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.