CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac man faced a single felony offense during his arraignment Monday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Christopher L. Belvins was charged with one count of interfering with electronic communications for his connection with an incident on June 13 in Cadillac. If convicted, Belvins faces up to two years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Belvins is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 22.
