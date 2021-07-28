CADILLAC — A 51-year-old Cadillac man faced one felony and one misdemeanor related to a domestic violence incident during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Eric Michael Sawicki was charged with one count each of interfering with electronic communication and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on July 27 in Cadillac. If convicted of the felony communication offense, Sawicki faces up to two years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines and fees.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Sawicki is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Sawicki was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 3.
