CADILLAC — A 48-year-old Luther man faced multiple felony offenses, including domestic violence, during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Larry Miles Smith was charged with interfering with electronic communications and aggravated domestic violence third offense for his connection with incidents occurring on June 17 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence up to life in prison when the primary offense is punishable by five years or more in prison. If punishable by less than five years, the habitual offender enhances the maximum sentence up to 15 years in prison.
If convicted, Smith faces a potential life sentence on the domestic violence offense and up to 15 years in prison on the other felony.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 5.
