CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Cadillac man faced a communication-related charge during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Devin Lee Miller was charged with one count of interfering with electronic communication for his connection with an incident on Aug. 11 in Cadillac. If convicted, Miller faces up to two years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Miller is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Miller was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.