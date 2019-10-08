Cadillac man charged with larceny offense for stolen tires, rims

CADILLAC — A 63-year-old Cadillac man faced a larceny charge after his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jeffery Scott Podbilski was charged with one count of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for allegedly taking 34 tire/rim combinations and 28 individual tires on or between the dates of May 1-July 19 in Henderson Township. If convicted, Podbilski faces up five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines and fees or three times the value of items taken.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Podbilski is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Podbilski was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 8.
