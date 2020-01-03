Cadillac man charged with larceny offense

HOUGHTON LAKE — A 33-year-old Cadillac man was arrested and arraigned recently in 82nd District Court in West Branch after it was alleged he stole items from a home in Roscommon County.
Robert Joseph Click was charged with one count of larceny in a building for his connection with an incident occurring on Sept. 17 in Roscommon Township. If convicted, Click faces up to four years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Click is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Sept. 17, troopers from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post responded to a call about larceny from a building at a residence located on West Houghton Lake Drive, police said. The victim told police he had met the suspect, later believed to be Click, while they were both incarcerated. When Click was released, he contacted the victim to ask if he could stay at their residence, police said.
While staying there, Click allegedly stole several items from the West Houghton Lake Drive home and left.
Click, however, was not available for interview and at the time his location was unknown. Further investigation revealed Click was using an alias, Mike Oxgood, while trying to sell the items on the Facebook Marketplace, according to police.
An arrest warrant was authorized by the Roscommon County Prosecutor's Office against Click for the September theft. With the warrant authorized, troopers then contacted Click through the social media marketplace to set up a deal to purchase the stolen item he was allegedly selling. When he arrived at the designated location, Click was arrested by troopers, police said.
A 10% of $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and scheduled to be in 82nd District Court on Jan. 6.
