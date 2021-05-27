CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac man faced a single larceny-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Thomas Scott Schwab was charged with one count of larceny by conversion of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on Feb. 21 in Cadillac. If convicted, Schwab faces up to five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines or three times the value of the property involved.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Schwab is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.