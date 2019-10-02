Cadillac man charged with larceny, R&C stolen property offenses

CADILLAC — A 20-year-old Cadillac man faces larceny and receiving and concealing stolen property charges after his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Cameron Michael Gunther was charged with one felony count of larceny of firearms for his connection with an incident on or between Sept. 19-Sept. 20 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender second offense was added to the charge.
If convicted, he faces up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $3,750 in fines and fees.
He also was charged with one misdemeanor charge of receiving and concealing stolen property $200 or more but less than $1,000, including cell phone charger, gift cards, shoes.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Gunther is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court for the larceny charge and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 8.
