CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Cadillac man was charged with possessing alcohol in jail during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Justin Marshal Mongar was charged with attempted jail prisoner contraband, alcoholic liquor, for his connection with an incident on Dec. 22 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a potential life sentence or up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by more than or less than five years in prison.
If convicted, Mongar faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Mongar is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The process for making alcoholic liquors in jail, also known as "Jailhouse wine," can include using things such as apples, oranges, fruit cocktail, fruit juices, hard candy, sugar, high fructose syrup, and possibly other ingredients to create the alcoholic beverage.
A $500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 9.
