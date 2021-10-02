CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Cadillac man faced a single felony count of malicious destruction of personal property during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Alexander Alan Bartholomew was charged with one count of malicious destruction of personal property $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, for his connection with an incident on July 9 in Slagle Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the offense which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Bartholomew faces up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Bartholomew is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 12.
