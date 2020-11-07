CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple offenses including the malicious destruction of property after he was arraigned recently in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Kevin William Lattimer was charged with one count each of malicious destruction of fire or police property, operating while intoxicated third offense, and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance for his connection with an incident on Nov. 4 in Selma Township. If convicted, Lattimer faces up to four years in prison and/or fines up to $5,000.
The charges in question are only accusations. Lattimer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 4, Cadillac Michigan State Police stopped a vehicle on M-115 near 34 Road in Haring Township for speeding, according to a release by police. The driver was identified as Lattimer, and police said he showed signs of intoxication.
After sobriety tests were given, police said Lattimer was arrested on a charge of OWI third offense. While he was in the holding cell at the Cadillac MSP Post, it is alleged Lattimer began kicking and striking the door until he broke the deadbolt and damaged the door, according to police.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Nov. 17.
