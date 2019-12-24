Cadillac man charged with meth, analogue-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Cadillac man is facing methamphetamine and one other drug-related offense after his arraignment Monday in 84th District Court.
Russell Lee Whaley was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and one count of possession of Suboxone/Buprenorphine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Dec. 22 in Haring Township.
If convicted, Whaley faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Whaley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 2.
