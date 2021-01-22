CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Cadillac man faced a potential life sentence during his recent arraignment on methamphetamine and driving-related offenses in 84th District Court.
Druce Andrew Hill was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle while licenses suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title for his connection with an incident on Jan. 14 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges and can enhance the sentence to up to life in prison if a charge is punishable by five years or more in prison.
If convicted, Hill faces up to life in prison on the methamphetamine-related offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Hill is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle on Park Street in Cadillac at 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 14 for having an improper registration plate, according to a release by police. Hill was driving the vehicle and was found to not have a valid operator's license, police said.
He was arrested and the trooper located a scale and multiple clear baggies inside Hill's vehicle, according to the press release. Police said Hill had been observed throwing something underneath the vehicle and a clear plastic bag containing a white substance was recovered. Hill was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Jan. 26.
