CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Cadillac man was charged with drug and driving-related offenses during his arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Shawn Michael Flanders was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses for his connection with an incident on April 27 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge which enhances the sentence to twice the maximum.
If convicted of the meth-related felony, Flanders faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Flanders is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 4.
