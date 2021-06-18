CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Cadillac man faced drug and motor vehicle-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Phillip Robert-Daniel Bartholomew was charged with possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on June 15 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Bartholomew faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $22,500 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Bartholomew is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bartholomew was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.