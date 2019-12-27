Cadillac man charged with meth, morphine offenses

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man faced two drug-related offenses after he was arraigned Thursday in 84th District Court.
Brian Leroy Harsh was charged with one count each of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and possession of morphine less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 28 in Cadillac. If convicted, Harsh faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Harsh is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A 10% of $75,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 7.
