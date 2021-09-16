CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Cadillac man faced a methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.

Phillip Robert-Daniel Bartholomew was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 2 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $22,500 in fines.

The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Bartholomew is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 21.

