CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Cadillac man was charged with one methamphetamine-related offense after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Steven Douglas Richards was charged with possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Feb. 28 in Cadillac. If convicted, Richards faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Richards is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 10.
