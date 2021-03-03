CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac man faces a drug possession offense and a potential life sentence during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Brandon Keith Eaton was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Feb. 4 in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a potential life sentence or up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by more than or less than five years in prison.
If convicted, Eaton faces up to life in prison.
A $100 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 9.
