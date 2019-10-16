Cadillac man charged with meth-related offense

CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man faced one methamphetamine-related offense after his arraignment Monday in 84th District Court.
Dean Luther Chandler II was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 11 in Boon Township. If convicted of the charge he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Chandler II is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 22.
