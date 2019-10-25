CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac man faced a single methamphetamine charge after his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Chantry Steven Linseman was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident of Oct. 7 in Haring Township. If convicted, Linseman faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Linseman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $200,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 29.
