CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man faced a possible life sentence on a methamphetamine-related offense during his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Cody James Morris was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on May 28 in Cherry Grove Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum penalty up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five years or more.
If convicted, Morris faces a possible life sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Morris is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 2.
