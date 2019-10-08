Cadillac man charged with 2 meth-related offenses, one driving offense

CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Cadillac man faced two drug-related offenses and one driving offense after his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Michael Allen Crosby was arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetamine, use of methamphetamine and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on June 19 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges which carry a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Crosby faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $22,500 in fines and fees.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Crosby is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 15.
