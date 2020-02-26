Cadillac man charged with 2 meth-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Cadillac man is facing two separate methamphetamine-related offenses after he was arraigned recently in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Paul Duane Calkin was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Feb. 23 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which has a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
He also was charged with a second count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 2 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice also was added to that charge.
If convicted, Calkin faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines in both cases.
The charges in question are only accusations. Calkin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In both cases, a $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and probable cause conferences were scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.