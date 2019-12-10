Cadillac man charged with 2 meth-related offenses

CADILLAC — An 18-year-old Cadillac man was charged with two methamphetamine-related offenses after his arraignment Monday in 84th District Court.
Kamren James Winrick was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine and use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Dec. 7 in Cadillac. If convicted, Winrick faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines for the possession offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Winrick is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 17.
