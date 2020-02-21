Cadillac man charged with 2 meth-related, 2 police ARO-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Cadillac man is facing multiple felonies including two methamphetamine-related offenses after he was arraigned Thursday in 84th District Court in Wexford County.
Ian-Daide DeGregory Hoffman was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Feb. 19 in Cadillac. If convicted, Hoffman faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines on the drug charge.
He also was charged with police officer assault, resist or obstruct and possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 5 in Cadillac. If convicted, Hoffman faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines on the drug charge.
The charges in question from both cases are only accusations. Hoffman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In both cases, a $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and probable cause conferences were scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 3.
